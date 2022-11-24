Land allotment case: Court grants interim bail to two co-accused

An anti-corruption court on Thursday granted pre-arrest interim bail to two co-accused, involved in a case regarding alleged illegal allotment of 2500 kanals in Rajanpur district

The court directed the accused, Aziz Ullah and Pir Bakhsh, to submit surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each for availing the relief of the bail.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Khalid Mehmood Bhatti, heard the bail applications of the accused.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered a bogus case against former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari, his clients and others.

He submitted that the ACE registered the case with the malafide intention. He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of bail to his client, adding that the court had already granted post-arrest bail to main accused, Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, and pre-arrest bail to another accused in the matter.

At this, the court granted interim bail to the accused till December 15 and sought areply from ACE.