Land allotment in new industrial policy raises eyebrows in Ladakh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Top representative bodies in Ladakh region of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have raised concerns over a new industrial policy by the regional administration, claiming that it had been framed without the consent of the local stakeholders and puts the region’s fragile environment at further risk.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the objections were cited by the People’s Movement for the Sixth schedule for Ladakh against the newly framed Ladakh Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2023, which, the body said sidelined the autonomous hill councils.

The policy, issued by Ladakh’s Department of Industries and Commerce, the locals argued, would open the region to big industries despite opposition from residents putting the region and its people at risk.

According to a statement by the group, the members of Apex Body Leh, an amalgam of social, religious and political groups that was formed to advocate for the 6th Schedule for the territory in the aftermath of revocation of Article 370, held a meeting where the policy was discussed.

“Suggestions for amendment in the Ladakh Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2023, as per the aspiration of people of Ladakh if needed to be submitted to the local administration by November 9, 2023,” the body said.

“It’s important for industrial policies to consider the interests and well-being of the Ladakh.

The local govt should have to involve all relevant stakeholders in the decision-making process to ensure a more balanced and equitable approach to industrial development in Ladakh,” Mukhtar Hussain, a youth Congress party leader wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Prominent political activist Sajjad Kargili, who is also a member of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), an advocacy group for the people of Kargil, said that the new policy posed a “significant risk” to the delicate environment of the region and also “threatens” the indigenous cultural identity of the region.

“The introduction of this draft without the consent of the people of Ladakh is undemocratic and deeply concerning. Moreover, Undermining the opinions of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) indicates a continued dis-empowerment of the people of Ladakh,” he said.

Kargilli also urged that it was imperative for the hill councils in both Leh and Kargil to unite against the policy which was “against the interests of the local population.”

The apex body in Leh added that the members would resume their ongoing tour to various parts of the region to raise awareness at the grassroots level about the body’s four-point agenda including the 6th Schedule for Ladakh as a constitutional safeguard.