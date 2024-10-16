Open Menu

Land Allotment Letters Issued To Cholistan Residents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Land allotment letters issued to Cholistan residents

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Tariq Mahmood Bukhari have issued land allotment letters to the residents of Cholistan.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the land allotment was conducted transparently and based on merit.

He held an open court in the green area of his office on Wednesday and directed the relevant officials to address the issues faced by residents of Cholistan. He also issued orders for resolution of allotments, leases, and other related problems.

During the open court, over 50 applicants submitted requests regarding the issues they were facing in Cholistan. Director CDA Liaquat Ali Gilani, CEO Rana Muhammad Shafiq, Tehsildar Chaudhry Saeed, and other departmental officials were also present.

The MD participated in the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling on the lawns of his office.

Related Topics

Resolution Capital Development Authority Cholistan Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to stren ..

SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperat ..

50 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Im ..

Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Imran Khan’s well-being in jai ..

57 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day ..

Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

8 hours ago
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

18 hours ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

18 hours ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

18 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

18 hours ago
 1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

18 hours ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan