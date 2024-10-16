Land allotment letters issued to Cholistan residents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Tariq Mahmood Bukhari have issued land allotment letters to the residents of Cholistan.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the land allotment was conducted transparently and based on merit.

He held an open court in the green area of his office on Wednesday and directed the relevant officials to address the issues faced by residents of Cholistan. He also issued orders for resolution of allotments, leases, and other related problems.

During the open court, over 50 applicants submitted requests regarding the issues they were facing in Cholistan. Director CDA Liaquat Ali Gilani, CEO Rana Muhammad Shafiq, Tehsildar Chaudhry Saeed, and other departmental officials were also present.

The MD participated in the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling on the lawns of his office.