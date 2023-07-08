Open Menu

Land Allotment To "homeless People" In IIOJK Another Attempt To Change Its Demography: APHC

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Land allotment to "homeless people" in IIOJK another attempt to change its demography: APHC

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that the announcement made by the authorities to give land to around 2 lac "homeless people" in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is another attempt to change the demography of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC in a statement issued on Saturday, said the announcement has raised serious doubts and concerns among the people in the territory. It said, the identity of these "homeless people" and the intentions behind this move are suspect as there are glaring discrepancies about the whole matter.

The statement said that post August 05, 2019 unilateral actions by the Narendra Modi-led Indian government, attempts are on to facilitate demographic change in the territory and dis-empower its people, by bringing in new laws and regulations. The present announcement is another bid in the same direction, it added.

Related Topics

India Hurriyat Conference Jammu Same August 2019 Post Media All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

9 hours ago
 Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have D ..

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have Dud Rates Not Higher Than 2.5% ..

11 hours ago
 US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But ..

US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But No Path to Resolution Opened - ..

11 hours ago
 US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Fo ..

US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Focus on NATO-Kiev Relationship ..

11 hours ago
Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About ..

Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About Japan's Fukushima Water Discha ..

11 hours ago
 US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable K ..

US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable Kiev to Hit Russian Territory - ..

11 hours ago
 Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Ou ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Out of Vilnius Summit

11 hours ago
 Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as US Artillery Production Ramps ..

11 hours ago
 Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

11 hours ago
 US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Lo ..

US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Long Deferred Supplies to Kiev - ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan