Land allotted in Sindh for housing society, industrial purposes were misused: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that lands worth billions of rupees in Sindh, were taken for cooperative housing schemes or industrial purposes, are now being used for commercial or residential purposes.

He said this while talking to media in his office, said a statement on Wednesday.

He said that big frauds had also been committed in the name of housing schemes. Thirty years have passed and no industries had been set up on the lands acquired for industrial purposes.

Dharejo said that reforms were underway in the Anti-Corruption department. Efforts are being made to start training officers on modern lines so that they can deal with white collar crimes better.

He said that he was trying to make the anti-corruption department an independent body so that action could be taken against the elements involved in corruption.

The Minister said that the time has come for all of us to play our effective role against corruption and rid Sindh province of corruption.