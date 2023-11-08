Open Menu

Land Conversion, Climate Change Threatening IIOJK’s Agriculture Sector

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2023 | 09:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The land conversion, dwindling natural resources, and climate change are posing a significant threat to the agriculture sector in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, this was revealed in an Indian government report, which includes a SWOT analysis of the sector, sheds light on various strengths and weaknesses while identifying key opportunities for the region’s agricultural development, critical weaknesses in the agriculture sector, including marginal and fragmented land holdings, low levels of mechanism, and poor resource use efficiency.

The report points out the existence of non-existent and underdeveloped value chains, uncertain and unstable markets, and the detrimental impact of unplanned and irrational land use.

The report underscores the pressing issue of dwindling and degrading natural resources, particularly concerning arable land.

“The diversion of arable land for non-agricultural purposes, increasing biotic and biotic stresses, and the effects of climate change all contribute to the sector’s vulnerability,” the report reads.

