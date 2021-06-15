UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Land Degradation Threatens Well-being Of Humans, Species; Intensifies Climate Change: ECOSOC Chief

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:53 AM

Land degradation threatens well-being of humans, species; intensifies climate change: ECOSOC Chief

The President of United Nations (UN) Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram, Monday said the degradation of one-fifth Earth's land area was undermining the well-being of 3.2 billion people worldwide, driving species to extinction and intensifying climate change, and urged boosting of remedial steps

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The President of United Nations (UN) Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram, Monday said the degradation of one-fifth Earth's land area was undermining the well-being of 3.2 billion people worldwide, driving species to extinction and intensifying climate change, and urged boosting of remedial steps.

"The effects of unsustainable land management practices and demographic pressure on land degradation and desertification are also being exacerbated worldwide due to the effects of climate change," he said while speaking in the UN General Assembly's High-level Dialogue on Desertification and Land Degradation.

These include -- but are not limited to -- changing rainfall patterns, increased frequency and intensity of drought and floods, rising temperatures, and profound ecological shifts, the ECOSOC chief said, pointing out populations' abilities to generate livelihoods were becoming limited, particularly in the dry lands.

"This has also led to increased poverty, malnutrition, migration, political insecurity, and conflict," he said while underscoring the urgency of the situation being created by the phenomenon of desertification and land degradation.

These losses resulted from direct and indirect factors, including deforestation, unsustainable agricultural practices, land use change and urbanization, Ambassador Akram said.

Noting that commitments to land restoration are estimated at 1 billion hectares, out of which 450 million hectares are committed through land degradation neutrality targets, he said the progress achieved thus far in that regard was highly encouraging.

The momentum should be maintained though putting an end to the process of deforestation, the ECOSOC chief said.

"We must provide alternatives for rural populations dependent on wood burning through renewable energy projects and by creation of job opportunities in the rural areas." In this regard, he cited Pakistan's Eco-System Restoration Initiative to transition towards an environmentally resilient society by mainstreaming adaptation and mitigation through ecologically targeted initiatives encompassing afforestation, such as 10 billion trees tsunami, biodiversity conservation, and attaining land degradation neutrality.

"Such examples could be easily replicated in other parts of the world," Ambassador Akram added.

Also important, he said, was the full utilization of science and technology to halt land degradation and desertification, pointing to drone technology, which was growing at a rate of over 20% and is expected to double in the next 5-7 year.

"Drone farming has the potential to boost yields by enabling farmers to monitor crops frequently and intervene remotely." But, he said, the key to the implementation of all plans and programs was a resolution of the debt crisis, which hampered countries from making outlays on nature-based solutions and reforestation.

"Green bonds", the Pakistani envoy said, could be adopted to provide financing for sustainable agriculture and reforestation.

"It is also imperative to hold our advanced country partners to their commitment to mobilize the hundred billion Dollars in climate finance," the ECOSOC chief added.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Drone Resolution Tsunami World Technology United Nations Agriculture Drought Job Progress All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

AED44.1 billion in credit facilities received by t ..

40 minutes ago

UAE determined to win decider against Vietnam tomo ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister Punjab condemns terrorist attack on ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab focuses on environment, agriculture, wildli ..

2 minutes ago

Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre launches &#039;Piece o ..

2 hours ago

NA Business Advisory Committee finalizes agenda fo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.