Land dept urged to achieve recovery targets for current FY

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman Tuesday urged the land department to issue notices to lease cases in every area in the city to achieve recovery targets for the current financial year.

He gave the instructions while presiding over a meeting with the officers of land department, Katchi abadies (slum areas) department, project director (PD) Orangi and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) sports complex.

He said efforts should be made to increase lease rates in slums.

He directed the PD Orangi to focus on achieving the recovery target with follow-up of land-related cases. Tenders should be invited from private entities to enable gym and bowling alley facilities at KMC sports complex, he said.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain, Senior Director Katchi abadies Mazhar Khan, Project Director Orangi Rizwan Khan, Director Land Sabahul islam, Director Sports Complex Kaiful Wara, Aftab Qaim Khani and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Syed Saif said that the purpose of recovery should not only be revenue acquisition but also the provision of facilities.

During the current fiscal year, the departments which have not yet achieved their recovery targets should speed up the recovery process in the remaining part of the fiscal year, he said.

He directed to expedite compiling a complete region-wise list of notices prepared for recovery of dues, besides the number of notices issued so far.

He said attention is being given to providing facilities to the slum dwellers under KMC management, but the lease rates should be fixed according to the current market value.

While giving instructions to the officials of the KMC sports complex, administrator Karachi said shade should be installed on the basketball court and swimming pool constructed in the Complex and steps should be taken to rebuild the dilapidated part of the boundary wall at the area.

He said for the construction works, the work should be done in collaboration with the Technical Services Department of KMC. The squash court should also be completed soon and the Pakistan China Friendship Park, which is a part of the KMC Sports Complex, should also be used for sports for the citizens, he said.

He directed that attention should also be paid to Landhi Sports Complex and Baldia Sports Complex so that better sports facilities can be provided to the people of these areas.