Land dispute between Surezai, Tilaband elders resolved; SHS to start soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Elders of Surezai and Tilaband here on Wednesday agreed upon an agreement to remove hurdles that were delaying the start of Surezai Housing Scheme (SHS).

According to details, a jirga of Surezai and Tilaband elders, chaired by Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud, agreed upon a formula to remove hurdles that has delayed the launching of Surezai Housing Scheme.

The elders agreed to voluntarily hand over 1450 kanal land to the government while provincial government approved to appoint area people on all Class IV vacancies to be announced for the housing schemes. The government also decided to lift ban on land transfer in these areas besides announcing development schemes for Surzai and Tilaband.

It merits to mention here that a dispute that had arisen among Surezai and Tilaband people some 15 year back delayed the launching of Surezai Housing Scheme. The locals had refused to vacate the land despite that they were paid an amount of Rs. 22 billion fifteen years back.

The dispute was resolved by the Deputy Commissioner that intervened and convinced both the parties on the request of Pakistan Housing Authority.

The jirga was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Managing Director Paksitan Housing Authority, Director General Provincial Housing Authority and elders of Surezai and Tilaband area.