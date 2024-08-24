Open Menu

Land Dispute Claim Two Lives,two Injuries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2024 | 12:30 PM

land dispute claim two lives,two injuries

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Two persons died while another two sustained injuries over a land dispute here in limits of Rangpur police station on Saturday.

According to a police spokesperson,a land dispute between two groups of same tribe at Mauza Ameerpur Sarbana.

In recent clash,two persons,one from each group,named Liaqat and Ashfaq died in bullet injuries.Similarly,another two persons sustained injuries.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP),Tahir Ejaz along with police teams rushed to the site to investigate the issue.

