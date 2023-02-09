Land dispute claims five lives in Miranshah

Five people were killed when two parties opened fire on each other over a land dispute in Toolkhail area of Miranshah in North Waziristan, reported a private TV channel on Thursday

MIRANSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Five people were killed when two parties opened fire on each other over a land dispute in Toolkhail area of Miranshah in North Waziristan, reported a private tv channel on Thursday.

The district administration said that dead bodies had been shifted to Miranshah DHQ Hospital.

The district administration further said that the incident took place due to a land dispute.