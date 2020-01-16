UrduPoint.com
Land Dispute Claims Four Lives In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:51 PM

Land dispute claims four lives in Attock

Four person including a woman were killed in a firing incident over a land dispute near Gurdi village of Jund in Attock on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Four person including a woman were killed in a firing incident over a land dispute near Gurdi village of Jund in Attock on Thursday.

Police sources said, the four unfortunate people were killed when a member of the opposite group took out his weapon and opened in discriminated fire on them, a private news channel reported.

The murderer escaped from the crime scene,however police had registered First Information Report(F.I.R) against the killer and started the search operation to apprehend him,sources further informed.

