Land Dispute Claims Life

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 02:30 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :A man was gunned down while another sustained bullet injuries by unidentified persons here on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place at Noor Mehal Chowk, in the jurisdiction of A-division police station, where unidentified persons shot dead Malik Arif and injured Jamshed.

The motive behind the murder was stated to be land dispute.

Rescue team shifted the dead and injured to DHQ hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

