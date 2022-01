SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead over a land dispute, in the precincts of Nowshera police station.

Police said on Sunday the incident took place in Kordhi village where Saifullah along with others shot dead Ameen for not selling his agriculture land to them.

Police have handed over the body to heirs after postmortem.

A case has been registered against the accused.