Land dispute claims life

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :A scuffle between two rival groups left a man dead at a village in Saddar Jarranwala police limits on Tuesday.

Police said Asgar and Khrram had a dispute over an irrigated land in Chak No 121-GB for a long time.

Today, the accused of Khurram group stabbed Muhammad Mansha to death.

Police reached the site, took the body into custody and collected forensic evidence.

Later, the body was shifted to the THQ Jarranwala for postmortem.