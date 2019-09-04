UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Land Dispute Claims Life In Quetta

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 09:31 PM

Land dispute claims life in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead a man over land dispute at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man over land dispute at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Abdullah Jan was near Eastern Bypass area when armed assailants opened fire on him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason of killing was stated to be land dispute.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Quetta Police Died Man From

Recent Stories

National Ambulance’s Emirati EMT Programme sees ..

6 minutes ago

Stronger focus on nutrition within health services ..

21 minutes ago

UAE role model for humanitarian assistance: Hamdan ..

21 minutes ago

NCM to highlight key contribution to UAE energy se ..

21 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi approves 54 civilian jobs at Shar ..

21 minutes ago

Women empowerment top priority of government: Sard ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.