Land dispute claims life in Quetta

(@imziishan)

Unknown armed men shot dead a man over land dispute at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead man over land dispute at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Abdullah Jan was near Eastern Bypass area when armed assailants opened fire on him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason of killing was stated to be land dispute.

Police registered a case and started investigation.