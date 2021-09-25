Land dispute claims life in sargodha

A youth was shot dead over a land dispute, in the precincts of Sahiwal police station on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :A youth was shot dead over a land dispute, in the precincts of Sahiwal police station on Saturday.

Police said the incident took place in Dhara village of tehsil Sahiwal where Naveed Asad along with his accomplices allegedly shot dead Taswar Abbas over land dispute.

Police have handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem.

A case has been registered against the suspects.