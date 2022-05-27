UrduPoint.com

Land Dispute Claims Life, Two Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2022 | 07:34 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :A man killed while two others sustained injuries in a clash between two groups over land dispute at Kutmundai area of Sibi district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, two-sub clans took position and used automatic weapons against each other over land dispute.

As a result, one of man died on the spot while two other suffered wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical treatment. One the injured was stated to be in serious condition.

The body of deceased was identified as Imam Bakhsh and was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force is looking into the matter.

