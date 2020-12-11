UrduPoint.com
Land Dispute Claims Lives Of Two Brothers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:28 PM

Two brothers were murdered over land dispute, in the limits of Khurrianwala police station on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Two brothers were murdered over land dispute, in the limits of Khurrianwala police station on Friday.

Police said that Shahbaz (18) and his brother Shahryar (27) were present at their home in Ghousia Colony, Khurrianwala when unidentified persons killed them with a blow of sharp edged weapons.

The victims had a dispute with the family over inherited agriculture land.

Police have shifted the bodies to the Allied hospital for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, CPO taking notice of the incident, has directed SP Jarranwala to submit a report aboutthe incident and ensure the arrest of culprits at the earliest.

