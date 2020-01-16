UrduPoint.com
Land Dispute Claims One Life, Two Injures In Rawalpindi

Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :One person was killed while two others sustained serious injuries during cross firing between old rivals over a land dispute near Chakri road in Rawalpindi on Thursday morning.

Rescue sources said the ill-fatted incident occurred when people of both rivalry groups visited the disputed piece of land and exchanged harsh words as a result opened fire on each other, a private news channel reported.

The body and wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital for the medico legal process, they stated.

The culprits escaped from the scene, police had registered First Information Report against the murderers and search operation was underway, a police official informed.

More Stories From Pakistan

