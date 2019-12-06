UrduPoint.com
Land Dispute Claims Three Lives In Karak

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 11:10 AM

Land dispute claims three lives in Karak

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed while three other sustained serious bullet injuries as gunmen opened fire near the area of Tapi Kanda in Karak on Friday morning.

Rescue sources stated that, the brawl occurred between two groups due to an old-standing dispute over land, the culprits opened fire on their opponent group, a private news channel reported.

The victims were shifted to the District Head Quarter Hospital(DHQ)where two succumbed to wounds while three other were still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as doctors pronounced them critical, they said.

Police had registered the First Information Report(F.I.R) against the assailants and search operation was underway till last reported.

