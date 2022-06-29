UrduPoint.com

Land Dispute Claims Three Lives In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2022 | 07:03 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :At least three people died in a clash between two groups over land dispute at Western Bypass area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, two sub-clans took position and used automatic weapons against each other after developing dispute between them on land dispute.

As a result, three of them died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to civil hospital for medico legal formalities. One of the deceased was identified as Babu Hangu Khan while of two of the victims identified could not be ascertained so far.

Police reached the site and started efforts to control both side of firing.

Further investigation was underway.

