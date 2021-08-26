Land dispute claims three lives, injures eleven in Parachinar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :At least three people were killed and eleven others injured when a clash occurred between two groups over a land dispute in Parachinar tehsil of Lower Kurram district on Thursday.

Police said two groups having a dispute over a piece of land came across in Sameer area of Parachinar and after an exchange of some harsh words started firing on each other.

As a result of massive firing, three people were killed while eleven others sustained bullet injuries.

The injured were shifted to DHQ Parachinar where the condition of three was stated to be critical.