UrduPoint.com

Land Dispute Claims Three Lives, Injures Eleven In Parachinar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 01:27 PM

Land dispute claims three lives, injures eleven in Parachinar

At least three people were killed and eleven others injured when a clash occurred between two groups over a land dispute in Parachinar tehsil of Lower Kurram district on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :At least three people were killed and eleven others injured when a clash occurred between two groups over a land dispute in Parachinar tehsil of Lower Kurram district on Thursday.

Police said two groups having a dispute over a piece of land came across in Sameer area of Parachinar and after an exchange of some harsh words started firing on each other.

As a result of massive firing, three people were killed while eleven others sustained bullet injuries.

The injured were shifted to DHQ Parachinar where the condition of three was stated to be critical.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Exchange Parachinar

Recent Stories

AJK PM for collective efforts to bring socioeconom ..

AJK PM for collective efforts to bring socioeconomic uplift in valley

4 minutes ago
 Court awards death penalty, life term in murder ca ..

Court awards death penalty, life term in murder case

4 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Considers Taliban as Indisputable Part ..

Uzbekistan Considers Taliban as Indisputable Part of Afghan Society - Foreign Mi ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia-EU Consultations in WTO Scheduled on Septem ..

Russia-EU Consultations in WTO Scheduled on September 13 - EU Source

20 minutes ago
 Pak-China youth should strengthen exchanges: Pakis ..

Pak-China youth should strengthen exchanges: Pakistani student

20 minutes ago
 Brazil Kickstarts Third Dose Vaccinations for Peop ..

Brazil Kickstarts Third Dose Vaccinations for People Aged Over 70 - Health Minis ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.