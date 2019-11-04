Land dispute claims three lives of a family in Peshawar

(@imziishan)

Three persons were killed over land dispute at Badabar area in the wee hours of Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Three persons were killed over land dispute at Badabar area in the wee hours of Monday.

Police said the dead include two girls and a man. Complainant Rahmeen Khan told Badabair police that accused Mian Din Khan and Waqafur Rehman sons of Jalat Khan has allegedly started firing on his family in the wee hours of Monday, killing his daughter Yasmin Bibi, aunt Roqai Bibi and cousin Mehmood Saud over land dispute.

The killers escaped from the scene.

Police have registered the case and started investigation.