Land dispute claims two lives

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Two people were killed in a firing incident in the limits of the Paban Police station here on Thursday.

According to details, the firing incident happened over a land dispute between two groups when Members of both groups opened fire at each other, killing Rashid Ali s/o Abdullah and Gul Muhammad on the spot.

The police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to Civil Hospital for post mortem

APP/nsm.