Land Dispute Claims Two Lives
Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2023 | 05:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Two people were killed in a firing incident in the limits of the Paban Police station here on Thursday.
According to details, the firing incident happened over a land dispute between two groups when Members of both groups opened fire at each other, killing Rashid Ali s/o Abdullah and Gul Muhammad on the spot.
The police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to Civil Hospital for post mortem
