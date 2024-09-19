Open Menu

Land Dispute Claims Two Lives In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 07:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Two people were killed and one wounded in firing between rival groups over property dispute here in Abdul-kheil area.

According to police, the firing clash was occurred between two rival groups over a land dispute in Abdul-kheil area.

In exchange of fire between the two groups, Imran son of Maaz Ullah was killed while his brother Furqan got injured while Ahmad Khan of the second group was also killed.

The local police registered report on the report of both parties.

