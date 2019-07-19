Land dispute claims two lives in Faisalabad

Two persons were shot dead by rivals over land dispute at a village near Samundri on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) -:Two persons were shot dead by rivals over land dispute at a village near Samundri on Friday.

Rescue 1122 said that Ibrahim (65) and Ghulam Dastgeer of Chak No 466-GB, Samundri had an old land dispute.

On the day of incident, both groups quarreled over the issue and exchanged gun fire.

Consequently, Ibrahim s/o Din Muhammad and Waheed (30) s/o Siddique suffered bullet injuries and died on the spot, while Ghulam Dastagir s/o Allah Ditta received bullet injuries.

Rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured persons and bodies to THQ hospital.