Land Dispute Claims Two Lives In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 03:03 PM
Two persons were shot dead by rivals over land dispute at a village near Samundri on Friday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) -:Two persons were shot dead by rivals over land dispute at a village near Samundri on Friday.
Rescue 1122 said that Ibrahim (65) and Ghulam Dastgeer of Chak No 466-GB, Samundri had an old land dispute.
On the day of incident, both groups quarreled over the issue and exchanged gun fire.
Consequently, Ibrahim s/o Din Muhammad and Waheed (30) s/o Siddique suffered bullet injuries and died on the spot, while Ghulam Dastagir s/o Allah Ditta received bullet injuries.
Rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured persons and bodies to THQ hospital.