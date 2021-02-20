Land dispute claims two lives in Pishin

Two people died in a clash between two groups over land dispute at Tuba Kakari area of Pishin district on Saturday.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Two people died in a clash between two groups over land dispute at Tuba Kakari area of Pishin district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, two rival groups took position and used automatic weapons against each other over land dispute at Tuba Kakari area.

As a result, two people died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Levies Force on information reached the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for legal formalities.

The victims identity could not be ascertained so far.

Levies Force is looking into the matter.