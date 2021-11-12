Land dispute claims two lives, three injured in Kachhi

At least two people died while three other sustained injuries in armed clash between two groups over land dispute at Haji Shehr Balanari area of Kachhi district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :At least two people died while three other sustained injuries in armed clash between two groups over land dispute at Haji Shehr Balanari area of Kachhi district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, two sub-clans took position used automatic weapons against each other after developing dispute over land.

As a result, two people died on the spot while three other suffered wounds.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victims' treatments were started. The deceased were identified as Soomar Khan and Fazal Khan while the injured including Naseer Ahmed, Bashir Ahmed and Sachal.

Soon after the incident, Levies team led by Deputy Commissioner Kachhi Asghar Shehbaz Baloch along with Assistant Commissioner Dhadar Naeem Umrani reached the site and controlled both side firing.

Further investigation was underway.