Land Dispute Claims Villager’s Life
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2024 | 12:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) A villager was shot dead by rivals over land dispute at a village in Saddar police limits on Tuesday.
According to Rescue-1122, one Bashir Ahmed was at his home in Chak No 66-GB when armed men Azam,Zohaib and others entered and shot him dead.
They have had a dispute over irrigation land in the village for long time.
Police have shifted the body to a mortuary at THQ hospital,Jaranwala.
Further investigation was underway.
