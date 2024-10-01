Open Menu

Land Dispute Claims Villager’s Life

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2024 | 12:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) A villager was shot dead by rivals over land dispute at a village in Saddar police limits on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, one Bashir Ahmed was at his home in Chak No 66-GB when armed men Azam,Zohaib and others entered and shot him dead.

They have had a dispute over irrigation land in the village for long time.

Police have shifted the body to a mortuary at THQ hospital,Jaranwala.

Further investigation was underway.

