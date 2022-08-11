UrduPoint.com

Land Dispute: Peasant, Wife Survive Murder Attempt

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2022 | 02:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :A peasant and his wife were injured after their opponents opened fire allegedly from klashankov over land dispute, according to FIR.

The couple is stated to be in critical condition in DHQ hospital while police have booked 11 people in attempt-to-murder case on report of the wounded wife.

According to statement being given to the police by the victim, Fouzia Bibi, resident of Chuk No. 558-TDA, heard fire shots from nearby field when she was at her home. She rushed there where she spotted her husband, Muhammad Rafique, who was overpowered by an accused identified as Waris.

While other alleged criminals namely, Mukhtar and Imran equipped with klashankovs with two others, Aftab and Bisharat carrying pistols were found beating her husband.

In the meantime, she said, Mukhtar fired six bullets at her husband with klashankov which caused him severe bleeding. When his wife moved forward to protect the man, another accused, Imran shot at her with his pistol and she got injured and fell down. Firing spread panic across the area and locals rushed to the place. Afterward, the accused got away by hurling life threats to the couple.

