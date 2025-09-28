Land Dispute Turns Violent In Kohat's Pershai Area, 3 Critically Injured
Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) A disturbing incident of firing over a land dispute has left three people, including a woman, critically injured in the Pershai area of Gumbat Tehsil in Kohat on Sunday.
According to the sources of local police and rescue 1122, local authorities responded swiftly and arrested the culprits involved in the firing, providing some relief to the affected families.
Rescue 1122 medical also team acted quickly, admitting the critically injured persons to the hospital for urgent medical care.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Women sign MoU to promo ..
President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi
Museum of Future launches Master Class series with Arab world’s top experts
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 23 new judges, judicia ..
UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October
UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..
Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leaders on September 30
Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3
Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi
UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad
UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability
Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Potohar Police arrest 3 suspects, recover 4 stolen motorcycles8 minutes ago
-
Land dispute turns violent in Kohat's Pershai area, 3 critically injured8 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police crack down on drug trafficking, arrests notorious dealer8 minutes ago
-
KP Wildlife Department takes giant leap in conservation efforts8 minutes ago
-
MPA Jamila Paracha takes notice of Kohat's load shedding woes8 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness campaign launched in village council Qaghazai, Kohat18 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Shaheed Benaziarabad condoles death of Abdul Qayoom Qreshi38 minutes ago
-
Ghulam Mustafa Solangi’s book launching ceremony held38 minutes ago
-
Police arrest seven suspects, two POs in search operation38 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy launches Mangrove plantation campaign 202538 minutes ago
-
Police recover 4Kg of heroin, arrest drug peddler38 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive security in place at churches with 430 policemen deployed48 minutes ago