KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) A disturbing incident of firing over a land dispute has left three people, including a woman, critically injured in the Pershai area of Gumbat Tehsil in Kohat on Sunday.

According to the sources of local police and rescue 1122, local authorities responded swiftly and arrested the culprits involved in the firing, providing some relief to the affected families.

Rescue 1122 medical also team acted quickly, admitting the critically injured persons to the hospital for urgent medical care.

