Land environment changing rapidly due to climate change: Ismail Rahu

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Environment Ismail Rahu has said that the environment of the land is changing rapidly owing to changing climate globally.

Speaking on World Day to combat Desertification and Drought here on Friday, he said that it (Climate Change) was also becoming cause of water shortage.

Ismail Rahu said that the crisis of rice could occur because of the shortage of water in the province and farmers were compelled to sell their lands at cheapest rates.

He also urged the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for rational distribution of water to save the Sindh province from drought.