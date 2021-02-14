UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Land For Judicial Complex Already Allocated : District Magistrate

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 03:50 PM

Land for Judicial Complex already allocated : District Magistrate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :District Magistrate Islamabad has told the President Islamabad High Court Bar Association and President District Bar Association, Islamabad that land for the Judicial Complex and lawyers chambers in the Federal capital had already been allocated by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The statement comes in the wake of recent protest by the Islamabad lawyers against demolishing the lawyers' chambers 'illegally' set up in the district courts premises in F-8 Markaz. The District Magistrate, in a letter to the presidents, said that PC-I of the Judicial Complex is under finalisation through Ministry of Law and Justice.

Furthermore, the letter said, the whole process is being followed up by the Ministry of Law and Justice for quick completion of the process involved.

It is to mention here that the city administration had, few days back, demolished the illegally-constructed chambers in sector F-8, leading to a protest by the lawyers in the premises of Islamabad High Court of which the high court has taken strict notice.

Related Topics

Islamabad Protest Lawyers Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Italy&#039;s new Prime Mi ..

36 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,167 new COVID-19 cases, 5,059 reco ..

51 minutes ago

All schools, nurseries in Umm Al Qaiwain shift to ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-related restrictions fo ..

2 hours ago

New Zealand imposes 3-day lockdown on Auckland

3 hours ago

UAE Press: &#039;Thrive in Abu Dhabi&#039; is a sm ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.