Land for Judicial Complex already allocated : District Magistrate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :District Magistrate Islamabad has told the President Islamabad High Court Bar Association and President District Bar Association, Islamabad that land for the Judicial Complex and lawyers chambers in the Federal capital had already been allocated by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The statement comes in the wake of recent protest by the Islamabad lawyers against demolishing the lawyers' chambers 'illegally' set up in the district courts premises in F-8 Markaz. The District Magistrate, in a letter to the presidents, said that PC-I of the Judicial Complex is under finalisation through Ministry of Law and Justice.

Furthermore, the letter said, the whole process is being followed up by the Ministry of Law and Justice for quick completion of the process involved.

It is to mention here that the city administration had, few days back, demolished the illegally-constructed chambers in sector F-8, leading to a protest by the lawyers in the premises of Islamabad High Court of which the high court has taken strict notice.