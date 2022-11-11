UrduPoint.com

Land For New Office Buildings Of Courts, Other Departments Discussed

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2022 | 07:37 PM

A meeting of scrutiny committee for auction of land under the chairmanship of Senior Member Board of Revenue (BoR) Zahid Akhtar Zaman was held in the committee room, here on Friday

Member Taxes Naveed Haider Shirazi, Secretary Colonies Malik Abdul Waheed, Secretary S&R, DGPLRA Ikramul Haq were present in the meeting. Deputy Secretary Colonies Muhammad Nisar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Lahore and other officers also participated in the meeting.

Matters of giving state land for construction of new office buildings of courts and other departments were discussed in the meeting.

Giving 40 kanals of land for establishment of new court buildings in Harbanspora and 10 kanals for new office buildings of the Anti-Corruption Department came under consideration.

The BoR senior member said paper work regarding giving state land to various departments should be completed swiftly and the leased state land should be auctioned according to the current rates. He issued instructions to the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Lahore, and said that the land should be identified for construction of new court buildings in Model Town Lahore.

