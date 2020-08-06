UrduPoint.com
Land For Police Station In Kurrum Donated

Thu 06th August 2020

The Para Chamkani Tribe here Thursday donated land for construction of a model police station in Kurrum tribal district

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Para Chamkani Tribe here Thursday donated land for construction of a model police station in Kurrum tribal district.

The free of cost six kanal land in Sewak area donated by tribal elders of Para Chamkani has paved the way for construction of a modern police station in the area.

DPO Kurram Muhammad Quraish Khan has highly appreciated the gesture of Para Chamkani tribe.

It is a historic development in merged tribal districts that depicts trust of tribesmen into the newly introduced police system in the area.

Tribesmen of Kurram district have welcomed police system and assured full cooperation with police in improving law and order.

