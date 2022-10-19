UrduPoint.com

Land Grabber Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 08:06 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha Region Asma arrested notorious member of land grabbers, Saif Ullah Ranjha, for being involved in land grabbing in Sargodha.

According to the spokesman of Anti-Corruption Department, the accused, Saif Ullah Ranjha, had illegally grabbed many plots with the help of fake registries.

The accused had also got registered the transfer of lands on the basis of fake registries which were cancelled by the Anti-Corruption Establishment.

Meanwhile, Anti-Corruption Department Sargodha Region in another raid arrested the MS of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Salanwali Dr. Qalb-e-Hussain Sherazi on the charges of embezzlement. According to the investigation the accused as MS of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Salanwali committed a fraud in the purchase of medicines to the tune of Rs. 75,370,000 in collusion with the storekeeper Saad Anwar and with other accomplices.

