Land Grabber Mansha Bomb Gets Bail

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:12 AM

Land grabber Mansha Bomb gets bail

Mansha Bomb and his two sons had filed bail petitions in seven cases.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 21st June, 2019) A local court in Lahore approved the bail petition of Mansha Bomb and his sons in the land grabbing case.

Session Court Additional Session Judge Amjad Ali Shah announced the verdict. The Model Town police had filed three cases against Mansha and his sons while Township Police had filed three cases for his alleged involvement in land-grabbing.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) had on Oct 4 issued arrest warrants for Mansha alias Bomb and his three sons - Faisal Mansha, Tariq Mansha and Asim Mansha in a case registered against them over attacking Lahore Development Authority (LDA) officials.

The Supreme Court had ordered police to arrest 'land grabber' Mansha alias Bomb and his sons while hearing a petition of an overseas Pakistani against police 'reluctance' to take action against suspect, Mansha, who had allegedly grabbed his property.

A special bench, headed by former Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had passed these orders while hearing a suo motu case regarding encroachments by Mansha Bomb at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

The police had earlier told the court that Mansha and his sons were involved in more than 70 land grabbing cases, which were registered against them in Lahore's Johar Town.

