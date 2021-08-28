UrduPoint.com

Land Grabber Mansha Bum's Nephew Arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Town Ship police Saturday arrested Wajid Ali, nephew of notorious land grabber Malik Mansha Khokhar alias Mansha Bum, on the charges carrying out illegal constructions, occupying land illegally, interference in official affairs and hurling life threats.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional Inspector General Ghulam Mahmood Dogar reiterated that he would not let any mafia grab people's lands.

The Township police registered an FIR (First Information Report) against Malik Mansha Khokhar, his four sons Tariq Mansha, Faisal Mansha, Amir and Asim Mansha along with his nephew Wajid Ali on the written complaint of Director Town Planning LDA. Police arrested Wajid Ali, though Mansha Khokhar and his four sons had gone into hiding.

