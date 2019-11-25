Land grabbers arrested during operation in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The police on Monday arrested a gang involved in illegal possession of land and aerial firing on marriage parties.

According to police spokesman, SHO Race Course, taking action on authentic information, arrested Zubair alias Shaka, the ringleader of "999 gang" and his accomplices Shahzeb alias Zaibi and Sajid alias Saji.

The gang was considered as a symbol of terror in the area. The gang was wanted by police stations of Rawalpindi in different cases of illegal possession over properties of the citizens valuing billions of rupees and aerial firing.

The SHO further said that the gang used to do aerial firing in different ceremonies on payment and in case of loss of life during the act, it resulted in never ending enmity between the rival and the opposing parties.

The gang uploaded its crimes on social media to make an impression in the society.

City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana commended SP Potohar Syed Ali and SHO Race Course Sardar Pervez while appreciating their progress during operation against terror groups and said that we had to take into custody each and every criminal.