Land grabbers encroach upon Sowan River bed in Sihala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ):The developers of a housing society at Sahala, some 34 kilometers off here have started grabbing more than two hundred feet wide chunk of vast Government land in the Sowan River bed, adjoining to the society by erecting fortified strong retainer walls in the mid of the river, the residents informed this scribe.

This area was the part of bed of Sowan River spread over many acres but the builders of the housing scheme annexed it to extend the limits of their housing project, the residents also showed couple of pictures showing the development work of the society in the river bed. Opposite to this housing society across the river is situated along the farm houses of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The developers are using heavy machinery for excavation and earth filling alongside the newly constructed embankments, the residents claimed. The bed of the river has now shrunk to half virtually blocking the course of the river, which will have disastrous ecological affects on the farms houses located on the other side of the bank. Besides damages the building of the farms especially in flood seasons.

The farm houses situated on the bank of Sowan River opposite the site/office of the housing society would be affected worse, one of the residents said. These plots of the CDA, which they have given to allottees on lease, are meant for promotion of agriculture, live stocks and poultry etc. to cater to the need of the residents of the federal capital. No sign board of the housing scheme has been fixed so far, they added.

The problem is multi-dimensional as firstly the builders of the housing scheme have occupied the area which was part of bed of Sawan River.

Secondly this action of the developers have virtually change the course of the river causing devastating erosion on the other side of the river bank. During the monsoon, torrents of flood water would hit the farm houses and their scheme inflicting heavy damages to the adjoining lands and properties on that side of the river.

The mostly affected areas are located in Union Council No.14, which ends at farm house . All farm houses situated at the end of the road on Plot No .15, Kahuta Road, Sahala and ends at Farm House No. 1-11, Plot No 16 on the same road, Plot No 5 also fall in Union Counsel No 14 of Shahala.(Gangoota Gujran) would be affected.

The residents of the farm houses have drawn the attention of the Adviser and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on CDA Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan, MNA and requested him to issue directions to CDA authorities to visit the site and take prompt action in the matter. If the No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been given to the housing scheme it may be withdrawn and its builders be directed to remove retainer wall to restore the full bed of the river so that the flow of water is ensured in its natural course.

Similarly, they have also appealed to the Chief Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to direct the concerned revenue authorities to check the revenue record to determine the title of properties of the housing society and government land and that of the bed of Sowan River. The government land/property illegally occupied by them should be retrieved and the land grabbers bee brought to justice.