Land granted for minority community' cemetery

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir on Tuesday granted 6-Kanal 5-Marla land for the minority community' cemetery.

According to the DC office, he along with Assistant Commissioner Kohat Usman Ashraf, revenue officers, and leaders of the minority community visited the Togh area of district Kohat and handed over the area for the cemetery.

The minority community appreciated the Deputy Commissioner for his public services.

APP/arq