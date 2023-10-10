Open Menu

Land Granted For Minority Community' Cemetery

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Land granted for minority community' cemetery

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir on Tuesday granted 6-Kanal 5-Marla land for the minority community' cemetery

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir on Tuesday granted 6-Kanal 5-Marla land for the minority community' cemetery.

According to the DC office, he along with Assistant Commissioner Kohat Usman Ashraf, revenue officers, and leaders of the minority community visited the Togh area of district Kohat and handed over the area for the cemetery.

The minority community appreciated the Deputy Commissioner for his public services.

APP/arq

Related Topics

Minority Kohat

Recent Stories

Pak envoy, CEO Picanol Group discuss trade, invest ..

Pak envoy, CEO Picanol Group discuss trade, investment matters

8 minutes ago
 Otis Khan hopeful for good performance against Cam ..

Otis Khan hopeful for good performance against Cambodia

8 minutes ago
 ECP reserves judgment on PTI Chairman's removal ca ..

ECP reserves judgment on PTI Chairman's removal case

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits IRRC, emphasizes provision of ..

Commissioner visits IRRC, emphasizes provision of best sanitation services to ci ..

15 minutes ago
 First wind turbines reach Saudi green hydrogen pla ..

First wind turbines reach Saudi green hydrogen plant: CEO

15 minutes ago
 Motorway Police saves car from catching fire

Motorway Police saves car from catching fire

15 minutes ago
Chinese citizens advised against travel to Israel, ..

Chinese citizens advised against travel to Israel, Palestine: Wang Wenbin

14 minutes ago
 Islamabad Admin takes action against encroachments ..

Islamabad Admin takes action against encroachments, gegging and illegal petrol a ..

14 minutes ago
 Kohat police arrest three suspects, small arms rec ..

Kohat police arrest three suspects, small arms recovered

14 minutes ago
 Roaring Shelton fights back to reach Shanghai last ..

Roaring Shelton fights back to reach Shanghai last eight

14 minutes ago
 Open court will be held on October 12 at Kamber

Open court will be held on October 12 at Kamber

14 minutes ago
 SAU scholar selected best scientists list

SAU scholar selected best scientists list

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan