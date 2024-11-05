Land Handed For Rescue 1122 Station At Tehsil Paharpur
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The construction work on rescue 1122 station at Paharpur Tehsil will start soon, said spokesman of the district's emergency service.
In this regard , land has been handed over to the Rescue 1122 in presence of District Emergency Officer Engineer Faseeh Ullah, Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Sohni Saleem, Chief Minister's focal person Kamran Shah, and C&W Executive Engineer.
He said that facility was being provided in line with the vision of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, and under the special guidance of Rescue 1122's Director General, Dr.
Ayaz Khan.
It is worth mentioning there was already a Rescue 1122 station in Tehsil Paharpur but the service was being expanded to provide the local population with better and more efficient emergency services.
He said with the construction of the new station, residents of Tehsil Paharpur and surrounding areas would have access to prompt and effective rescue services at their doorstep.
