Land mafia camps demolished

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday launched operation against land mafia in Rajar area of Chuntra, Punjab.

According to the police spokesman, The police also demolished illegally established camps of the occupation mafia during the operation.

The police commandos, law enforcement agencies, district administration, Rawalpindi Development Authority among others participated in the operation, led by SP Saddar Bilal Mahmood Silhari against the mafia.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said, "There is zero tolerance against occupation mafia, the operations will be continued without any discrimination."No one would be allowed to take law into hand, he added.