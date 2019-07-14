Land mafia grabs govt land

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) slamabad, July 14 (Online) The land mafia has grabbed the government land of billions of rupees in Islamabad (Pakistan Point news / Online - 14th July, 2019) slamabad by the alleged connivance of District Administration, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) slamabad Police with real estate mafia.Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) nterior Minister announced to retrieve 16 hundred kanal land from land mafia, however the ministry of interior even failed to start investigation against the facilitators of land mafia inside different departments.

Some months before, Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) G Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) slamabad Amir Zulfiqar Khan sent a list of 43 police officers, involved in facilitating land mafia in their illegal activities but unfortunately the listed police officers are still working on their posts.Land mafia grabbed government lands in the areas of Lohi Bheer, Sihala, Koral, Neelour, Banigala, Bharakahu, Tarnol, Shahzad Town and Golra.