Land Mafia Grabs Six Kanal & Eight Marlas Land Of A Citizen Near Pirwadhai Mor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 01:15 PM

The land "mafia" has grabbed nearly six canals and eight marlas land of a citizen namely Zafar Iqbal on gunpoint near Pirwadhai Mor

Zafar Iqbal said that his six canals and eight marlas land near Pirwadhai Mor, IJP Road, Turbo CNG, Rawalpindi in the jurisdiction of Westridge Police Station was grabbed by the land mafia at gunpoint.

He said the land grabbers Muhammad Imran Qureshi, Muhammad Majid Qureshi, Abid Hussain Qureshi sons of Muhammad Mehrban Qureshi having weapons along with 50 to 60 other persons stormed at a piece of land on Saturday night at nearly 2 a.m and forcefully grabbed the land hurling threats of dire consequences. The grabbers also illegally started construction work on the said piece of land.

He said that a neighbor also informed the police about the land grabbing case on 15.

Zafar Iqbal said that he had also lodged a complaint with Westridge police station on September 4 with diary number 3329 for legal action against the land grabbers.

He said that a case was also filed in the court of Civil Judge Rawalpindi, Rao Ijaz Ahmed which had granted a stay order but, when the applicant showed the copy of the stay order to the land grabbers they forcefully entered my office and ransacked the office and after stealing my costly items worth Rs 350,000 damaged the office furniture.

The applicant urged the authorities concerned to take action in accordance with the law against the notorious land grabbers and retrieve the property from their possession.

He also urged the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas and Rawalpindi district administration to direct authorities concerned to take action against the land grabbers.

