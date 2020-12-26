UrduPoint.com
Land Mafia Occupies PEF's School

The Land mafia has occupied a local school affiliated with Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) during night the other day

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The Land mafia has occupied a local school affiliated with Punjab education Foundation (PEF) during night the other day.

Principal of the school Ayyub Khan Qalandrani speaking at a press conference on Saturday said land mafia had occupied the school after breaking its front wall linked with main Jitoi road.

He said the occupiers took away bricks of walls by loading them on some vehicle. They had subjected security guard to torture before expelling him out of the school.

The principal appealed DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal to take action into the incident and restore the school from illegal jurisdiction of occupation mafia.

More Stories From Pakistan

