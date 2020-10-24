Land mine diffused

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :The Bomb Disposal Squad diffused a high intensity anti- tank landmine of Indian-make spread along the banks of Nullah Dek, near village Pandiyaal, close to Pasrur tehsil here.

According to police, some farmers found the landmine while they were working in their fields and informed the local police.

On this the Bomb Disposal Squad reached the spot and defused it successfully.

Police said that it was Indian-made anti-tank landmine weighing 12 Pounds. They were of the opinion that it reached here from neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by floating in recent flash flood waters reaching Nullah Dek.

