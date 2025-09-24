Open Menu

Land Of Orphans, Widows To Be Protected Under New Legislation: CM

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 11:03 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced new legislation to protect the land rights of orphans, widows, and underprivileged citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced new legislation to protect the land rights of orphans, widows, and underprivileged citizens.

The law will introduce strict penalties, including up to 10 years’ imprisonment, for illegal occupants.

Addressing a ceremony of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) force, here on Wednesday, she also announced the establishment of special courts to ensure that land grabbing cases are decided within 90 days. Administering the oath to PERA Force officials, the Chief Minister urged them to serve the public with honesty, reject corruption, and become a model of good governance.

She highlighted that PERA was created to curb inflation, hoarding, and encroachment, and praised its role during recent floods in rescue and relief operations.

She stressed that profiteering would not be tolerated, noting that government efforts had brought down the wheat price from Rs. 4100 to Rs. 3100 per maund. Strict enforcement of official price lists for flour, bread, and vegetables was also directed.

CM Maryam Nawaz lauded the Punjab Police and Crime Control Department for significantly reducing crime, saying some areas that once reported hundreds of cases daily now report only a few. “As a woman Chief Minister, I am committed to making Punjab the safest province for women,” she added.

Congratulating PERA officers and cadets, she reminded them that they had been entrusted with a sacred duty to serve the people and must honour their oath, uniform, and commitment to Pakistan.

