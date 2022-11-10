UrduPoint.com

Land Of Woman Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Land of woman recovered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Women Ombudsman of Punjab Nabila Hakim Khan recovered 8 kanals of land belonging to Shaista Sarwar, a resident of Deepalpur.

Shaista Sarwar's uncle, former deputy tehsildar Revenue, Muhammad Yunus, had illegally occupied the land.

In a statement issued here, Women Ombudsman Punjab Nabila Hakim Khan said that provision of women's rights was being ensured in every way.

"Justice is provided within 90 days, therefore, women must refer to "Khatun Muhatsab Punjab"to end illegal possession of their properties", she added.

Related Topics

Punjab Women

Recent Stories

"Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," s ..

"Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," says Shaheen Shah Afridi

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m ..

Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m bags at Terminal 3 in 10 month ..

56 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Editio ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Edition of Abu Dhabi Peace Forum

58 minutes ago
 Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

1 hour ago
 Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) ..

Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) Chaudhry Waheed Arshad nomina ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO Collaborates With Daraz for its 11:11 Sale: ..

TECNO Collaborates With Daraz for its 11:11 Sale: Featuring amazing discounts

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.