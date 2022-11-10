Land of woman recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Women Ombudsman of Punjab Nabila Hakim Khan recovered 8 kanals of land belonging to Shaista Sarwar, a resident of Deepalpur.

Shaista Sarwar's uncle, former deputy tehsildar Revenue, Muhammad Yunus, had illegally occupied the land.

In a statement issued here, Women Ombudsman Punjab Nabila Hakim Khan said that provision of women's rights was being ensured in every way.

"Justice is provided within 90 days, therefore, women must refer to "Khatun Muhatsab Punjab"to end illegal possession of their properties", she added.